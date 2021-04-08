Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 11.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

