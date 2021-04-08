Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,841 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.07. 33,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,201. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

