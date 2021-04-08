Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,811 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

