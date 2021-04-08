Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,656 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,839. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.