Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 44,101 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hercules Capital worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,658. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

