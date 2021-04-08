Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $13.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.83 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $69.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.