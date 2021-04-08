Connectome Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Connectome has a total market cap of $506,661.39 and approximately $664,304.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

