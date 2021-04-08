ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 407,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $38,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.