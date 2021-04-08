Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 4.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.98. 116,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,297. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.01 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.