Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 9.95-10.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $10.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.21. 4,369,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

