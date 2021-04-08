Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $149.01 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.30.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

