Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.44.
Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $149.01 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.15.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.30.
In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.
