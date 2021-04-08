Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,714.00.

CSU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,794.89 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,267.41 and a twelve month high of C$1,831.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,714.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,609.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.04 billion and a PE ratio of 87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 51.8772004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

