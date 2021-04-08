Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,814.66

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1,814.66 and last traded at C$1,817.03, with a volume of 14816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,794.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,714.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,609.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.8772004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

