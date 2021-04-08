Content Neutrality Network Trading Up 107.2% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 107.2% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $696,368.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00637078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00083826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030120 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

