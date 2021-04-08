Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

