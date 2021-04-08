Contrasting Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 2 6 0 2.75 Maxim Integrated Products 1 11 2 0 2.07

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $51.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.36%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Maxim Integrated Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.83 $171.59 million $2.19 20.47 Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 11.82 $654.69 million $2.26 42.74

Maxim Integrated Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91% Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51%

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Canadian Solar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

