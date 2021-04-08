Contrasting Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logiq and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 3.25 -$6.54 million ($0.11) -61.00 Gravity $307.18 million 3.02 $31.90 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36%

Summary

Gravity beats Logiq on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services based on an open platform. The company was founded on April 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

