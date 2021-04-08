Contrasting uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of uniQure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares uniQure and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $7.28 million 219.78 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -11.43 Arena Pharmaceuticals $806.43 million 5.03 $397.55 million $7.69 8.74

Arena Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for uniQure and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 11 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 15 0 3.00

uniQure currently has a consensus price target of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 92.52%. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $91.80, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Given uniQure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47% Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.17% -30.41%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats uniQure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial. It also develops ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Beacon Discovery; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Park City, Utah.

