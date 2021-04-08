Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 503,800 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLRS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 698,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

