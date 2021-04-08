CoreCivic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,118 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical volume of 606 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $903.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

