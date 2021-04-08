CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

