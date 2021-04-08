CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

CRMD stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. Equities research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CorMedix by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

