Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 208.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 134,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at $696,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.