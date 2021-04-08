Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Major Shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung Sells 35,000,000 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Display Co. Ltd. Samsung also recently made the following trade(s):

GLW traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 221.60, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

