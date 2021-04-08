Cortex Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $84.46 million and $6.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.80 or 0.00631366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

