Cortex Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Cortex has a market cap of $87.60 million and $5.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

