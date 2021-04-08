Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.50. 86,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day moving average is $360.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

