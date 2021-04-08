Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Raised to $20.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 64.29% from the stock’s current price.

COUR traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,846. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

