COVA (COVA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,648.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $109,648.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

