COVIR.IO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $994,975.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $12.12 million and $994,975.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $101.73 or 0.00175601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00805919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,926.56 or 0.99985407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00713096 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

