Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.78 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $158.64 or 0.00274415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $97.78 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00056397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00636716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.