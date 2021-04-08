Cream Market Cap Reaches $117,211.67 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $117,211.67 and $295.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

