Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Neutral

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FOVSY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.