Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Neutral

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FOVSY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

