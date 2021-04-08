Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,694. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

