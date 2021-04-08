Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Trading Up 0.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 155,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 151,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.