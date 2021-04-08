Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $27.26 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $27.26 million and $1.52 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

