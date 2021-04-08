Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $5.94. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 207,101 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.