Critical Contrast: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13% Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05%

1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Avid Technology $411.79 million 2.33 $7.60 million $0.36 59.83

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foresight Autonomous and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.49%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.47%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Foresight Autonomous on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.