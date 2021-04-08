Critical Contrast: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 4 32 0 2.89 comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. comScore has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 7.48 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -8.35 comScore $388.64 million 0.69 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.66

comScore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -53.12% -43.27% -17.01% comScore -15.53% -20.81% -7.34%

Summary

comScore beats Uber Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.