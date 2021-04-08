Critical Survey: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 4 0 2.80 International Game Technology 0 4 6 0 2.60

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.16%. International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology -21.60% 0.59% 0.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.70 -$19.02 million $1.08 15.13

Rush Street Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Rush Street Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services, as well as various retail point of sale products. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

