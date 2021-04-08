Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

