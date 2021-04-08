Crowns 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.06 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and $4.06 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.36 or 0.00052544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.