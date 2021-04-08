Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $80.10 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $130.09 million and $8.60 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $80.10 or 0.00138423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

