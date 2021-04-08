CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $549,251.91

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $549,251.91 and $31,066.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 855% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00791766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.90 or 0.99507477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.00707848 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

