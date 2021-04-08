CryptoBonusMiles One Day Trading Volume Tops $546,295.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $546,295.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 65.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00083800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00631564 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030443 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

