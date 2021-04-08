Cryptobuyer (XPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,793.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $608,830.82 and $14,793.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

