CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $20,054.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

