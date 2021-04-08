Cryptopay Price Down 38.2% This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

