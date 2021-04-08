CryptoPing Trading Down 7.3% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00265088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00783305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,720.75 or 1.00034728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00705143 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

