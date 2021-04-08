CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $584,138.51 and $4.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00311919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 286,474,484 coins and its circulating supply is 277,979,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

